The Deep Clean: Fact or Fiction? Germ Myth Busters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You hear rumors and myths about germs around your house all the time.

Click here to see more of our Deep Clean segments!

Is your kitchen sink as dirty as your toilet? Is your pet's mouth actually clean?

We talked to a microbiologist from Old Dominion University, Wayne Hynes, Ph.D. to find out just how many germs are in our homes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RELATED:

The Deep Clean: Say goodbye to germs!

The Deep Clean: Bathroom 101

The Deep Clean: Three places in your home that you’re probably forgetting to clean

The Deep Clean: Turn up the heat!