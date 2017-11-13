The Deep Clean: Turn up the heat!

Seasons are changing and your heating and cooling system needs to keep up.

Now is the best time to turn on your system and make sure things are running the way the should be, according to the heating and cooling professionals at A-1 American.

“As it starts to get cool like and the temperatures start get down to the 50’s at night,” says James Lanagan, HVAC Master Technician. “It’s not really cold enough to warrant heat, but it’s cold enough where you can test out your system and make sure that it is going to operate.”

If you have a system that you altered during the spring, you need to remember to winterize it.

One thing you may forget – refrigerant.

Heat pumps run year round and constantly need refrigerant. If there isn’t enough, the electric power will kick on and raise your power bill.

“Changing out some of those smaller items that tend to go bad every few years or so would be a good idea,” says Lanagan. “That way you’re hitting it, before it hits you.”

If things aren’t working like they should, it’s recommended to call a professional.

“It’s not like it used to be it used to be,” says Lanagan. “It’s like your vehicle, you could do regular upkeep and maintenance on them a lot easier then, than you can now a days.”