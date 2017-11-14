The Deep Clean: Three places in your home that you’re probably forgetting to clean

The holidays are fast approaching and you may be welcoming friends and family into your home.

Not only do you want it to be clean because it’s germ season – you also want it to look nice and clean for any guests.

We talked to two professionals from Two Maids and a Mop in Virginia Beach.

They told us the top three places people forget to clean in their homes.

Ceiling fans – they collect dust, pet hair, pollen and all sorts of things. People often forget to clean the tops of the blades because they aren’t visible and they are usually too high to easily get to. Front Door – people forget to clean the glass on storm doors, door handles and the front porch and walkway, Curtains – they collect dust and germs and people think of them as decorative items and often forget to take them down and clean them.