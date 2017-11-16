The Deep Clean: Say goodbye to germs!

Not only is it germ season, but it’s also time to host lots of family and friends for the holidays.

What are the dirtiest places in your home?

Professionals from Two Maids and a Mop broke down exactly what you need to clean before you have guests over.

Start with doorknobs. They are touched by everyone going in and out, use a disinfectant to wipe those down.

While you’re at it, hit the light switches, faucet handles and cabinet knobs. Anywhere that people touch often with their hands are the dirtiest places in your home. All can be fixed with a quick disinfectant.

One thing you may forget to clean – your refrigerate handle. It’s one of the most touched places in the house and needs to be cleaned just as often as everything else.

Your sink is known as the place where you do a lot of cleaning, but it also needs to be cleaned itself. Make sure to get in all the crevasses where mold and food get stuck.

