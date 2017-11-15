The Deep Clean: Bathroom 101

Bathrooms. They could be the dirtiest room in the house.

We talked to some professionals from Two Maids and a Mop about how to get your bathroom squeaky clean!

First of all, its recommended to clean your bathroom at least once a week. That will allow you to maintain the germs and you won’t get overwhelmed with tons of gunk if you let it build up.

According to the professionals, the floor may be the dirtiest place. Hair, dust, germs, everything falls and lands on the floor. If you have a rug, that needs to be thrown in the wash as often as your towels.

It’s also important to clean the entire toilet – seat, lid, inside, outside, front and behind.

To keep germs to a minimum, make sure to shut the lid before you flush the toilet. Flushing sprays germs all over the bathroom.

Finally, disinfect faucet handles, doorknobs and light switches.

