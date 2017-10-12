FBI offering up to $10K for information regarding Ashanti Billie’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk chapter of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest, prosecution or conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and death of Ashanti Billie, the agency said Thursday.

Billie, originally from Maryland, was last seen leaving Joint Expeditionary Base – Little Creek in Norfolk on September 18. Her white 2014 Mini Cooper with the Maryland tag of 2CX-0575 was found in Ocean View on September 23.

Her body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 29.

The FBI released a short list of potential travel routes between Hampton Roads and Charlotte where Billie and/or her car may have been seen:

The travel corridor from Route 17 to I-64 through Rocky Mount and Raleigh to Charlotte

The travel corridor from Route 58 to I-85 through Durham and Greensboro to Charlotte, and

The travel corridor from Route 58 to I-95 through Raleigh to I-85 to Charlotte.

The agency is also seeking any private or commercial video surveillance recordings or digital dash-cam videos that may have captured the Mini Cooper between September 18-23.

Anyone who may have seen Billie and/or her Mini Cooper in the Charlotte and Hampton Roads area between the above time frame is asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office via phone at (757) 455-0100 or via email at agnorfolkFO@fbi.gov with “ASHANTI BILLIE” in the subject line.

This case is being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS), the Virginia Beach Police Department, the Norfolk Police Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

You can follow the office at @FBINorfolk for more information and updates on the case.

