Unity in the community benefit concert for Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. - Many local artists performed in the Unity In The Community benefit concert on Saturday for Ashanti Billie, 19, who went missing on September 19.

She was found dead behind a church in Charlotte, N.C on September 30.

The concert was held to celebrate Billie's life and bring awareness to the epidemic of human trafficking.

All proceeds will go towards transportation to Ashanti's funeral on October 13 and the Ashanti Billie Foundation that provides a scholarship to students planning to attend the Virginia Art Institute.