× Former Youth Pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced

Virginia Beach – Jeffery Bondi, the former Virginia Beach youth pastor convicted of sexual assault will be sentenced today.

Bondi, 47, was arrested in January and found guilty of sexual penetration in June. The crime happened 15 years ago while he was working as a youth minister at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. Margaret Anne Viola, who was 18-years-old at the time, told police that Bondi sexually assaulted her while he was working at her church.

After the trial, Bondi was granted bond and allowed to go home until his bond hear which is scheduled for this morning. News 3 will be in the courtroom for the sentencing, and will update this article with information as it becomes available.