Bond hearing scheduled for former ministry leader accused of sex crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A bond hearing is being held Wednesday morning for a man who formerly served as a youth ministry leader in Virginia Beach.

47 year old Jeffrey Bondi, a Virginia Beach resident, is charged with a sexual penetration crime. Police say it happened 15 years ago with a woman who was 18 at the time.

Our investigation shows Bondi worked at Young Life Youth Ministry as a ministry leader, then served in a similar position at Galilee Episcopal Church. We have learned he was asked to leave Galilee after the accusations surfaced.

Bondi had an arraignment on January 19th where his lawyer called for an emergency bond hearing due to the Parkinson’s Disease that his lawyer said Bondi is suffering from. A judge refused to set a bond at that time.

