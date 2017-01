VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A grand jury indicted 47-year-old Jeffrey Bondi Tuesday for object sexual penetration.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the date of the offense is October 26 to 27, 2001.

Although Bondi was indicted, he has not yet been arrested or turned himself in because the warrant that authorizes authorities to arrest him is not active yet.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.