Third bond hearing called for former youth minister charged with sex crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For the third time Jeffrey Bondi’s attorneys are hoping to get the former youth minister out of jail on bond.

Bondi, 47, is charged with a sexual penetration crime dating back to 2001.

A News 3 investigation learned the victim was an 18-year-old woman at the time and the alleged crime happened while Bondi was a youth minister at Galilee Episcopal Church. Bondi had previously been an Area Director for Virginia Beach Young Life.

Bondi’s attorneys say he has Parkinson’s and they’ve tried twice to get him out of jail on bond because they say he is deteriorating. Bond was denied for a second time in February.

This latest hearing is set for 2 p.m. Monday.