Former youth pastor stands trial for 15-year-old sexual assault charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A trial begins for a former youth pastor charged with sexual penetration.

Jeffrey Bondi, 47, is charged with a crime that allegedly happened 15 years ago while he was working as a youth minister at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach.

A woman who was 18-years-old at the time told police that Bondi sexually assaulted her while he was working at her church.

All we know about the victim is that she now lives out of state.

Court documents obtained by News 3 reveal the nature of the crime and describe sexual penetration of the victim.

Bondi was charged and arrested in January of this year and went before a judge three times after that requesting he be released from jail on bond.

A judge originally stated the crime was so severe he did not want to release Bondi from jail.

Bondi’s lawyer, Steven Pfeiffer, argued Bondi suffers from Parkinson’s disease and was deteriorating while behind bars.

At his third bond hearing a judge released Bondi on a $75,000 bond with conditions and he remained under house arrest.

A bench trial is set to last at least 2 days after starting Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

