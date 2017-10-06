× Man charged with killing teen while driving drunk set to be in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man charged with killing a woman while driving drunk is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Police reports indicate 31-year-old Jerode Johnson was driving a delivery truck headed eastbound on Indian River Road when allegedly he lost control of the vehicle. Police believe Johnson over corrected, crossed the median and smashed into an SUV which was headed westbound.

The driver of that SUV, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Duffy, died at the scene. Her passenger and friend, Sabrina Mundorff was badly hurt.

The wreck happened back on May 19th, just weeks away from the girls’ graduation from Great Bridge High School.

Police charged Johnson with involuntary manslaughter, maiming as a result of DUI, felony hit and run resulting in a death, DUI 1st offense and driving on a suspended operator’s license.

Mundorff came home from the hospital two weeks ago. Her mother said there is a long road of recovery ahead and she has still not dealt with the loss of her friend.

Johnson has been behind bars since the crash. His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30.

News 3 will have a crew inside Friday’s court proceeding. Stay with us for details on air and online.