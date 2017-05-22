Driver accused of killing Virginia Beach teen in DUI crash makes first court appearance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Just weeks before graduation, the death of an 18-year-old Great Bridge High School senior has sent shock waves through the community.

Kaitlyn Duffy had plans of becoming a doctor and was expected to attend Virginia Tech this fall, according to her mother. But those dreams were dashed when Duffy was killed in a car crash on Friday. Police say she was hit head-on by a drunk driver.

While friends and family spent the weekend mourning Duffy’s death, the driver charged with her killing spent his weekend behind bars.

Neighbors say Kaitlyn's parents set up this memorial for her at the crash site. https://t.co/t5ojuqzHSG @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/QOtAhgkk0I — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) May 22, 2017

According to police, Jerode Johnson (31) was allegedly driving drunk when he smashed into Duffy’s SUV.

Investigators say Johnson was headed eastbound on Indian River Road when allegedly lost control of the vehicle. Police believe Johnson over corrected, crossed the median and smashed into Duffy’s SUV which was headed westbound.

Police charged Johnson with involuntary manslaughter, maiming as a result of DUI, felony hit and run resulting in a death, DUI 1st offense and driving on a suspended operator’s license.

Neighbors say Johnson ran from the scene and was found near a barn close to the accident.

Neighbors tell News 3’s Merris Badcock family members set up a memorial at the scene of the crash in Duffy’s honor. “They’ve asked that a candle stay permanently lit her memory,” said a woman who lives close to the crash scene.

Another female passenger was riding with Duffy and is still recovering in the hospital from her injuries.

Great Bridge student @JaredFutbol shared this photo with me: a memorial set up for Kaitlyn at school today. https://t.co/t5ojuqzHSG @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/qeTsXcOHDw — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) May 22, 2017

