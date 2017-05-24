Friends of two Chesapeake teens set to graduate asking for seats at graduation in their honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The friends of two graduating seniors who were in a fatal crash want them to have seats at their graduation ceremony.

Kaitlyn Duffy, an 18-year-old from Chesapeake, and Sabrina Mundorff were just weeks away from graduation when police say they were hit by a drunk driver on May 19.

Duffy was killed. Mundorff was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and is still recovering.

A group of students who were friends with Duffy and Mundorff told News 3's Kim Cung the school board will not allow two seats to be set for Duffy and Mundorff at the Great Bridge High School graduation ceremony.

Erika Dowdy, who would have sat next to Duffy said the seat is so important to them.

“It's really upsetting to think that someone would be able to take her seat next to me. That…I wouldn't have her there next to me. And just that they would replace her with someone else in her spot, that's really upsetting," said Dowdy.

Chesapeake Public Schools sent News 3 this statement:

Graduations are a time of celebration for students, parents, and guests. Appropriate recognition is being considered by school administrators to honor those students or staff members who schools have lost.

Scott Duffy, Kaitlyn's Dad told News 3's Kim Cung the two seats shouldn't even be considered. It should be a given.

