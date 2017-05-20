× 18-year-old victim identified in Virginia Beach deadly crash

Virginia Beach, Va. – Kaitlyn Elizabeth Duffy, 18, was the victim who died in a two-vehicle crash on Indian River Road Friday afternoon.

Duffy’s mother tells News 3. A photo of Kaitlyn Duffy is not shown pending her mother’s request.

Duffy’s mother said that she was expected to graduate from Great Bridge High school in Chesapeake in June and was planning to attend Virginia Tech to pursue her dreams of becoming a doctor.

Kaitlyn Duffy was driving an SUV with a friend and was hit by a delivery truck driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.