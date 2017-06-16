× Chesapeake high school to hold graduation Friday, honor 2 seniors involved in fatal crash

NORFOLK, Va. – The 2017 senior class at Chesapeake’s Great Bridge High School will be without two of its own at Friday’s graduation ceremony at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Great Bridge seniors Kaitlyn Duffy and Sabrina Mundorff were driving in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach, May 19, when they were hit by a truck. Duffy died and Mundorff was critically injured.

The school agreed to leave two seats open for the two at graduation.

News 3 is also told the girls will be included in a pre-ceremony power point, ribbons will be available in Kaitlyn’s memory, a moment of silence will be observed and the girls’ parents will be provided special seating and will have the opportunity to receive their daughters’ diplomas.

News 3 is planning to be at the graduation ceremony and will have an update at 11.

