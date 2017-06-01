Chesapeake school agrees to leave empty graduation chairs for students involved in fatal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Great Bridge High School has decided to leave two open seats for students involved in a fatal crash on May 19.

Chesapeake parents and students spoke out after the crash that killed Kaitlyn Duffy and critically injured Sabrina Mundorff. Both were just weeks away from graduation.

Residents wanted two seats left open for the girls.

Great Bridge High School previously said:

Graduations are a time of celebration for students, parents, and guests. Appropriate recognition is being considered by school administrators to honor those students or staff members who schools have lost.

On Thursday the school agreed to leave two seats open.

They also said the girls will be included in a pre-ceremony power point, ribbons will be available in Kaitlyn’s memory, a moment of silence will be observed and the girls’ parents will be provided special seating and will have the opportunity to receive their daughter’s diplomas.

Kaitlyn and Sabrina were hit by a truck while driving in Virginia Beach.

The truck driver, Jerode Johnson, has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter, maiming as a result of DUI, felony hit and run resulting in a death, DUI 1st offense and driving on a suspended operator’s license.

