Daughter of President Ford prepares to commission aircraft carrier named for him

NORFOLK, Va. – The sponsor of the future USS Gerald R. Ford visited the aircraft carrier named for her father Wednesday.

Susan Ford Bales, daughter of Gerald R. Ford, is in town ahead of the ship’s commissioning.

Ford was the 38th President of the United States and is the namesake of the carrier.

In November 2013, Bales christened the ship at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding.

On Saturday, she will officially declare CVN 78 “United States Ship” during the commissioning ceremony.