President Trump to attend future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier commissioning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The future USS Gerald R. Ford is just weeks away from joining the U.S. Navy’s active fleet.

The Ford is the first in a new-class of nuclear powered aircraft carriers for the Navy. It is designed to replace the Nimitz-class carriers which began joining the fleet in 1975.

On Wednesday the Navy announced that President Donald Trump will be attending the commissioning.

The ship is scheduled to be officially commissioned on Saturday, July 22 during a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk.

