Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to be commissioned in Norfolk July 22

NORFOLK, Va. - The future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is set to become part of the active Navy fleet next month.

Commissioning for the Ford is set for Saturday, July 22 at Naval Station Norfolk.

The Ford is the first of a new class of nuclear powered aircraft carriers for the Navy, with a new design and advanced systems.

The Ford-class is scheduled to replace Nimitz-class aircraft carriers.

The future USS Gerald R Ford was delivered to the Navy on May 31st.

You can learn more about the commissioning ceremonies for the Ford here.

