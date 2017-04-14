Future USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Norfolk after sea trials

NORFOLK, Va. – The future USS Gerald R. Ford returned Friday from its very first set of Builder’s Sea Trials.

The aircraft carrier spent six days at sea testing the ship’s systems, components and compartments.

Sailors from the Ford, shipbuilders from Newport News Shipbuilding, the Navy’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding and Naval Sea Systems Command staff worked side-by-side to test many of the ship’s systems and technologies.

While they were out to sea, the ship also assisted with a medevac operation for a Sailor on board the USS Oak Hill. An embarked MH-60S helicopter from the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 conducted a medical evacuation to help the Sailor, who was suffering a medical emergency.

Construction on the Ford began in 2009. The Ford is expected to be commissioned later this year.

