Extreme heat anticipated for commissioning of Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier Saturday 

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy is warning ticketed guests to be prepared for extreme heat during the commissioning of the future USS Gerald R. Ford Saturday.

President Trump is expected to preside over the commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk.

The Navy expects the heat index to be between 105 and 115 degrees on the pier.

To prepare, the Navy will have plenty of water, fans, and shade available for ticketed guests.

However, the Navy is asking ticketed guests to be hydrated, dress appropriately, and wear or bring sunscreen.

You’ll be able to watch a live stream of the commissioning ceremony Saturday morning right here on WTKR.com.