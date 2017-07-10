News 3 takes you aboard the future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier before commissioning

NORFOLK, Va. – The future USS Gerald R. Ford is just weeks away from joining the U.S. Navy’s active fleet.

The Ford is the first in a new-class of nuclear powered aircraft carriers for the Navy. It is designed to replace the Nimitz-class carriers which began joining the fleet in 1975.

Featuring a new design and new systems, the Ford is billed as the world’s most technologically advanced nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The Ford is named for the 38th President of the United States, Gerald R. Ford, who was also U.S. Navy World War II veteran.

The ship is scheduled to be officially commissioned on Saturday, July 22, 2017 during a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk.

