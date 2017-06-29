× Arson case continues for Virginia Beach mom charged with burning her own house down, then fleeing the state

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – A mom and her children go missing for days. After being found safely, the mother lands an arson charge. Monica Lamping, the woman accused, is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing.

This story quickly gained national attention after a January fire destroyed Lamping’s home in Virginia Beach, but she and her two young children were not home and nowhere to be found for several days.

Officials even described their disappearance as suspicious and filed an ‘endangered person’s report for the missing family.

The mom and two children were found several days after the fire in North Carolina, safe and sound. Once back in the Commonwealth, Lamping was charged with arson for the fire that destroyed her home.

Lamping had a roommate and the fire killed the roommate’s cat and dog. News 3 spoke to the roommate, Courtney Bullock at Lamping’s bond hearing. “I don’t understand how you can like be that nice and sweet and really do a whole 180, but I really want justice. I don’t want her to get away with it,” said Bullock.

Prosecutors in the case argue Lamping’s custody issues over her 7-year-old son may have led to the fire and disappearance.

In April Lamping was released on bond as long as she stayed with her parents, continued mental health treatment and wore a GPS tracking device.

Lamping’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.