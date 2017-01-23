Family says woman and children missing after fire at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The family of a woman and her kids say they are missing after a fire at their home on Sullivan Boulevard.

Monica Lamping’s family says no one has heard from her since early Sunday morning. “We are really concerned about Monica and the kids,” said David Bogart, her dad. “When there is a fire like that and the house is totally damaged and then you don’t hear from anybody, you really think the worst.”

Police say a missing person’s report has been filed for Monica, but investigators don’t suspect foul play and don’t believe she’s in danger. Her family remains very worried and is hoping to get more information soon. Monica has a seven year old and a nine month old, according to her dad.

The family says there have been no signs of her SUV and they can’t get in touch with her on her cell phone.

The fire happened a little before 3:30 on Sunday morning. No one was inside the house, but a dog and cat died. Investigators believe an electrical space heater could be partially to blame, but an exact cause is still under investigation.

“The fact that the house is damaged in a fire and she’s gone all of the sudden makes us very suspicious,” Bogart said.

