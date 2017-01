VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire at a Virginia Beach home in the 4900 block of Sullivan Boulevard in the Aragona section of the city.

Units arrived around 3:20 a.m. and reported heavy fire showing from the home.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was home at the time, but two pets were found deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.