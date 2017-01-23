Ex-husband of missing Virginia Beach woman searches for answers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman and her two kids are missing and on Monday police called her disappearance suspicious.

News 3’s Margaret Kavanagh sat down with the oldest child’s father.

Kevin Lamping doesn’t know where his 7-year-old son is or where his ex-wife Monica Lamping is. He is desperate for answers and extremely worried.

When Kevin got word that his son didn’t show up for school Monday he knew something was wrong. “I saw that on the ship and get my heart sank. We were counting on that to be a clear indicator that he was safe,” Kevin said.

The military flew Kevin home from Florida after he received the news.

Monica and her two kids haven’t been since around midnight on January 22, according to police.

Today police updated the case calling the incident a missing, endangered persons case.

Police said the circumstances surrounding Monica and her kids’ disappearance are suspicious.

Monica’s 7-month-old baby girl is missing, along with her 7-year-old son.

Kevin is the father of the missing 9-year-old, “He’s just a regular kid and depending on the circumstances he could be really happy right now and doing his normal thing or I could be really scared. And so I try to focus on the positives but realistic as well every hour and every hour that passes that’s more time that’s gone by driving.”

Kevin says police told him Monica’s Jeep Cherokee (tags XPU-6357) was tracked going into Portsmouth around 2 a.m. Sunday morning which is roughly two hours before authorities were called to Monica’s home for a fire. A cat and a dog died in the fire but no one else was home.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s a nightmare. You almost go numb,” Kevin said.

Loved ones say Monica’s cell phone is dead. They also said she went on a date with a man she recently met – and came home saying he was going to help her fix her Jeep the following day.

Family members don’t know where Monica is or what happened. Kevin says he wants them all found safe and says the nighttime is the toughest.

“And then I think about him tucking him to bed at night,” Kevin explained.

The family is pleading for the public’s help in locating all three of them, “You are our Amber alert since we don’t fit the criteria to make an Amber alert. Social media is kind of the lifeline right right now so please keep sharing our story please keep it going.”

