Attorney seeks bond for runaway mom charged with arson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – A woman charged with burning her rental home is due back in court for a bond hearing.

Monica Lamping is charged with arson after her home on Sullivan Blvd went up in flames back in January. The fire destroyed the house and killed two pets.

At the time Lamping and her two children were not home and for days after police, their family and friends could not find them. The Virginia Beach Police Dept. launched an ‘endangered persons’ investigation fearing for the safety of the family.

Days later the mother, her 7 year-old son and 9 month old daughter were found safely in North Carolina. The father of Lamping’s 7 year-old son said they were found in an ecovillage.

The father now has custody of the little boy as Lamping sits in jail awaiting her bond hearing.

She was arraigned Tuesday afternoon for the arson charge. The Commonwealth’s Attorney wanted to post-pone the bond hearing so that Lamping’s landlord could be at the proceeding.

It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. News 3 will have a crew in the courtroom. Stay with us here and on air for updates from the proceeding.