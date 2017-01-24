Missing mom and kids from Virginia Beach gain national attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Beach, Va. - A missing Virginia Beach mother and her kids are gaining national attention.

It's been three days and no one can find Monica Lamping or her two children.

The story is being picked up by media outlets across the country.

Monica's ex-husband, Kevin Lamping, said police are aggressively pursuing leads in the case. They're hoping to find Monica and the kids soon.

The outside of the house on Sullivan Boulevard in Virginia Beach where Monica lives still smells like the remnants of a fire. Children's toys are on the lawn.

Neighbors told News 3 Monica Lamping was always at the house with her children and would babysit to make money.

They said it is awful not knowing where she is and not seeing her at her home.

Sunday at 12:30 a.m. was the last time the mother of two was heard from, according to family friends.

“We are really concerned about Monica and the kids,” said David Bogart, Monica’s father, who spoke to News 3 on Sunday.

The license plate of her jeep was spotted going into Portsmouth around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, an hour and 15 minutes before firefighters were called to her house for a fire.

The flames seriously damaged the home and killed a dog and cat.

The 29 year-old disappeared with her 9 month old infant daughter Oria and 7 year-old son Kai.

Kai's dad, Kevin Lamping, went over to Monica's house Tuesday when investigators were seen gathering evidence and searching the area.

“With everything I know about Monica and just who she is as a person, she wouldn't have done this intentionally, nor do I think she would have taken the kids of her own free will and just up and run. It's not like her. It's not who she is,” said Kevin Lamping.

Police also announced Tuesday they're looking for a man named Chad.

Family friends say the Monica went on a date with him to Chipotle just hours before he was last heard from.

They said she met him at a gas station and he told her he would fix her SUV.

Her dad said the SUV had been overheating.

“I don't have any information regarding this Chad character and I'm sure police are going through phones records and social media and doing whatever they can to get more information on him, so they can try to locate where he is,” said Kevin Lamping.

Her family is distraught and terrified something is wrong.

If anyone has information on where they are call Virginia Beach Police Department.

There is also a facebook page called Help Find Monica Lamping.

