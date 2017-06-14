× Virginia Beach high school senior killed in shooting to be honored at graduation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Kempsville High School senior, killed in a shooting back in January, will be honored at today’s high school graduation.

Sidea Griffin’s mother told News 3 that she will be attending the graduation with other family members.

The graduation starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Back on January 14, just before 10 p.m., Griffin walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.

Police charged 17-year-old Ethan Torres with second degree murder, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In a May court appearance, a man claiming to be Griffin’s boyfriend testified that the night she was killed, he arranged to sell Torres 10 grams of marijuana.

He claimed that Torres did not have enough money for the drugs and instead of giving the agreed amount, which was $100, he said Torres pulled out a gun and pointed it at the couple.

Griffin’s boyfriend said he was able to push the gun away, get Torres out of the car, and drive off.

However, he said Torres shot at the car as they drove away. His car window was shot out and Griffin was hit in the back.

He drove Griffin to the hospital, where she died.

Griffin’s family members told News 3 after her death that she was an A student who liked to sing and dance, and she loved her family, especially her younger siblings.

News 3’s Kelly Rule will be at the graduation and will have updates.

