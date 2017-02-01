× Juvenile arrested for Kempsville High School senior’s murder scheduled for court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The juvenile arrested for the death of a Kempsville High School senior will be in court Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled for a detention review in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 11:30 a.m.

On January 14th, Virginia Beach Police say 18-year-old Sidea Griffin walked into the hospital just before 10 p.m with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.

Related: Family, friends remember Kempsville High School senior killed in shooting

Detectives working the case were able to identify a juvenile male suspect who was taken into custody and charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.

The suspect is being held in the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

News 3 has a crew inside the courtroom and will have updates this afternoon.