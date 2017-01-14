× Gunshot victim dies after walking into Virginia Beach Hospital

Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a deadly shooting after an individual walked into the hospital Saturday Night.

Officials say the individual walked into the Sentara Hospital on Princess Anne Road just before 10 A.M.

Shortly after the victim walked into the building they died from their injuries.

So far, there’s no word on where the person was shot, or information on any suspects.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.