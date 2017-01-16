Family, friends remember Kempsville High School senior killed in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The loved ones of an 18-year-old Kempsville High School teen are still dealing with the shock of her sudden, tragic death.

According to Virginia Beach Police, 18-year-old Sidea Lashae Griffin walked into the hospital just before 10 p.m on Saturday with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.

Detectives working the case were able to identify a juvenile male suspect who was taken into custody and charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.

Griffin's great aunt says she was only a few months away from graduating high school.

"She was our baby, and this is extremely difficult. She was an A student who loved her family, especially her younger siblings," she said.

The suspect is being held in the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.