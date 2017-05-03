× NEW DETAILS: Teen charged with 18-year-old’s death identified

Virginia Beach – In court Wednesday, Ethan Torres was named as the 17-year-old who allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old woman.

Sidea Griffin died after being shot and driven to a hospital in January.

Torres was led into a packed Juvenile, Domestic Relations Courtroom Wednesday morning. He only looked at the crowd for a second before finding his seat.

Most of the people in the courtroom were family and friends of Griffin.

A man claiming to be Griffin’s boyfriend took the stand. He said he and Torres knew each other through social media. The night Griffin was killed, the man says he had arranged to sell Torres 10 grams of Marijuana. He claims Torres didn’t have enough money for the drugs and instead of giving the agreed amount, which was $100, he says Torres pulled out a gun and pointed it at the couple.

The boyfriend says he was able to push the gun away and get Torres out of the car. They quickly drove off, but say Torres shot at the car as they drove away. He says his car window was shot out and Griffin was hit in the back.

The boyfriend says he drove Griffin to the hospital where she died.

Cries could be heard during the testimony. Many of Griffin’s loved ones left the courtroom during the testimony in tears.

Torres faces three charges, second degree murder, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Due to the seriousness of the charges, the judge decided to move Torres from the detention center where he has been held since his arrest to Virginia Beach City Jail. He also decided to have the charges heard by a Grand Jury May 22. If those charges are certified by the Grand Jury the case will move out of Juvenile, Domestic Relations Court and to Circuit Court on June 26.