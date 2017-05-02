Former Norfolk City Treasurer’s attorney files appeal with 4th Circuit Court of Appeals

NORFOLK, Va. – Former City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot’s attorney filed an appeal Tuesday to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Burfoot turned himself in to authorities at the Norfolk Federal Court on April 19 to begin serving his six-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced on April 17 to serve six years behind bars for public corruption and perjury.

In December, a jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury. He was facing 4 perjury charges but only found guilty of two of those charges.

