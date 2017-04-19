Anthony Burfoot turns himself in to begin six-year prison sentence

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot turned himself in to authorities at the Norfolk Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon to begin serving his six-year prison sentence.

Burfoot was sentenced Monday to serve six years behind bars for public corruption and perjury.

In December, a jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury. He was facing 4 perjury charges but only found guilty of two of those charges.

Federal prosecutors were seeking a sentence of 15.5 years on Monday saying Burfoot is an enemy of the city and took advantage of the public.

Burfoot’s attorney was seeking no more than two years.

At first, the judge was going to lock him up Monday.

Burfoot’s defense argued he needed just a few more days to get his mother’s affairs in order, the judge granted his request. He was ordered to report before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

