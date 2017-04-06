OBX seafood restaurant to open new location at Norfolk’s Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. – A popular Manteo, N.C. restaurant has announced they are opening a second location at the new Waterside District in Norfolk.

Stripers Waterside will serve fresh seafood, a made-from-scratch menu and waterfront views.

The lunch and dinner menus will consist of seafood, pasta, steak, sandwiches and more! Plus, Stripers will offer a Sunday brunch menu and have 30 beers on tap.

Alfredo Landazuri, chef for Stripers Manteo, is developing the new menu for Stripers Norfolk and is excited to build upon the original restaurant’s menu to give Norfolk patrons a unique experience.

“We envision holding on to many of the concepts that make our Manteo location special, but taking it to the next level for this bigger Norfolk space,” said Landazuri. “We’ll continue to make our dishes from scratch, using fresh local seafood and products, and we’ll keep our most popular menu items while providing an even broader range of affordable, accessible options that everyone can enjoy.”

The new restaurant will span approximately 7,400 square feet and offer on and off-site catering, as well as a private dining room that will accommodate around 60 guests.

“We look forward to bringing in a waterfront restaurant with a welcoming, casual vibe that will fit perfectly with the rest of Waterside District,” said Glenn Sutch, president of Waterside District. “Stripers will be a place to go for any occasion — you can rent a private room or have a nice anniversary out, but it’s also a great space for a family dinner.”

Waterside District is scheduled to open to the public on May 4 with a grand opening celebration set for May 11-14.

Stripers Norfolk will open in the fall.

