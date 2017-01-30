Newest dining and cocktail location announced for Norfolk’s Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. – The new Waterside District announced another addition to the mix of establishments making their way to the area.

The Cordish Companies said Harbor Club will open in the Waterside District in the spring of 2017.

The club will be on the second floor with waterfront views, a stylish interior, an outdoor veranda, and a signature food and drink menu.

Harbor Club will have a socially-inspired menu with small plates like ahi poke, crab fondu, lobster bites, tacos, and handcrafted cocktails.

The space will also be available to rent for private events and can accommodate up to 500 people.