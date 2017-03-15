Weezer, Chase Rice, New Politics to headline Waterside District Grand Opening celebration

NORFOLK, Va. – Waterside District announced Wednesday that their Grand Opening celebration will take place May 11-14 and feature performances from national recording artists Weezer, New Politics and Chase Rice.

The four-day celebration will be free, open to the public, and filled with music, events and activities for the community.

Weezer and New Politics will perform on May 11, and Chase Rice will perform on May 13.

Other Grand Opening celebration events will include yacht rock band Schooner or Later, Blue Moon TapHouse Sunday Brunch for Mother’s Day, and Sunday Fun Day at Harbor Club, family-friendly events like face painting, magicians, bounce house, Tides fast pitch, a mascot party and more.

The Waterside District will officially open on Thursday, May 4.

Activities are also scheduled for the weekend of May 4-7, including a concert by country singer Michael Ray on May 4, Streetmosphere performances on May 6 and 7, plus drink specials and more.

“It has been so gratifying to see this project come together, and we are thrilled with all that the new Waterside District will bring to downtown Norfolk,” stated Glenn Sutch, President of Waterside District. “I encourage everyone to check out the live music, multiple dining options, and all the fun activities that Waterside District has to offer.”

Waterside District is located along the waterfront of downtown Norfolk and will be a place where the community can come together with family and friends for entertainment, a full range of culinary options, nightlife and activities for all ages, including live music, festivals and other community events.

Waterside District will be anchored by The Market, an eclectic and vibrant food hall featuring local and regional favorites such as Starr Hill, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Cogan’s Pizza and more. Waterside District will also feature premier national restaurants such as Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, Blue Moon TapHouse, PBR Norfolk and The Fudgery.

