PBR country bar to open at Norfolk’s Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. – Another new addition has been announced for the Waterside District in Norfolk!

A PBR country bar will join Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse and Blue Moon Taphouse at Norfolk’s new dining and entertainment destination along the waterfront.

The announcement was made Friday by The Cordish Companies and Professional Bull Riders (PBR.)

PBR Norfolk will be country-western themed and feature a dance floor, private outdoor patio, and the signature mechanical bull.

PBR Norfolk will be PBR’s second location in Hampton Roads. PBR Hampton Roads, located in Hampton, opened in 2012.

“The PBR country bar concept has been very successful and with a second Hampton Roads location opening will expand to 10 locations nationwide,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR. “PBR country bars provide a strong daily brand presence for the sport in a fun, lifestyle venue where our fans can come

out and release their inner cowboy. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with The Cordish Companies to bring our PBR country bar to the new Waterside District.”

PBR Norfolk at Waterside District will also honor local and visiting heroes by offering special discounts on the last Friday of each month for military (current and past), police, fire and emergency medical service (EMS) workers.

“The PBR country bar has been an energetic and fun venue at many Cordish Companies developments, and we’re eager to bring it to Waterside District,” stated Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies. “We are also proud to incorporate recognition of our active and retired military and other heroes as a part of the concept.”

The Waterside District is expected to open in late April. Waterside District will be anchored by The Market, an eclectic and vibrant food hall featuring local and regional favorites such as Starr Hill, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Cogan’s Pizza and more.