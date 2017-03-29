Waterside District to host weeklong hiring event

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk and Waterside District will host a hiring event from April 3 to April 7.

It’s part of the Norfolk Works initiative to help citizens connect to employment opportunities.

“We are excited that Norfolk Works is helping to fill the approximately 1,000 jobs that Waterside District is bringing to the City,” said Kenneth C. Alexander, Mayor. “We’ve had a lot of success helping companies attract and retain talent since the launch of Norfolk Works in 2016 and look forward to the great impact of this event.”

Waterside District is seeking applicants for several positions, including servers, cooks, bartenders, kitchen staff and other front and back-of-the-house roles for the new dining and entertainment district.

Interviews will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at the Norfolk Works office, located at 100 Bank Street in Norfolk.

To participate, applicants are asked to:

Apply online and complete an application at http://www.watersidedistrict.com/careers. Only full completed applications will be considered.

Attend the hiring event and bring i9 documentation, because applicants may be offered a job on the spot.

No appointment is necessary. Applicants will be interviewed on a first come, first served basis.

“We’re proud to partner with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Works in supporting local hiring and training initiatives,” stated Glenn Sutch, President of Waterside District. “Waterside District is going to be an exciting, vibrant destination and we look forward to hosting the event April 3-7 as we continue to build a strong team for Waterside District.”