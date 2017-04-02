Here’s how you can help those affected by Chesapeake, Va. Beach tornadoes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking to find a way to help those affected by Friday’s severe weather?

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is accepting donations to the Virginia Disaster Relief Fund.

Donations helps voluntary organizations with money to provide tarps and supplies needed to help secure homes.

Click here for information on how to donate.

Volunteers from United Methodist Committee on Relief, Operation Blessing, Grace Bible Church and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Workforce volunteered in neighborhoods affected by the storm to assist with debris removal and providing tarps for residents who have damaged roofs.

Volunteers will be out in neighborhoods affected by this weekend’s storm to continue assisting with debris removal https://t.co/NamI4d6Bze pic.twitter.com/uMfhpaylN2 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 2, 2017

More than 200 homes were damaged by the tornadoes. Citizens who suffered storm damage should call 311 to report damages so the city can provide resources and assistance.

National Weather Service investigators confirmed that at least 3 tornadoes hit the News 3 viewing area Friday, including a powerful EF2 in Virginia Beach.

RELATED:

National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down Friday

Watch: Drone 3 flies over tornado damage in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake

Weather photos: March 31, 2017

Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Deputy home damaged by tornado