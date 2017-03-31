Weather photos: March 31, 2017

Photo Gallery
Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina are soggy Friday as storms move through.
Suffolk is under a Tornado Warning until 6 p.m. and parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth are under a Tornado Warning until 6:30 p.m.
Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.
Many areas are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as well.
Karl Dennis sent the video of hail/sleet coming down in the Holland area of Suffolk.