Weather photos: March 31, 2017

Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina are soggy Friday as storms move through.

Suffolk is under a Tornado Warning until 6 p.m. and parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth are under a Tornado Warning until 6:30 p.m.

Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

Many areas are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as well.

Karl Dennis sent the video of hail/sleet coming down in the Holland area of Suffolk.

