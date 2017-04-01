× Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Deputy home damaged by tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – A Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Deputy is rebuilding.

Deputy Kevin Goodey’s home is one of dozens left damaged after severe weather hit Friday night.

He said a tree fell on his truck – totaling it, his chimney hit a neighbor’s house, and a tree branch flew through his siding.

The deputy told News 3 he watched a tornado as it made its way toward his house.

Goodey said it’s something he never expected to see in the Resort City.

“The headache — I’m overwhelmed,” Goodey said. “Sometimes I wanna cry, sometimes I wanna laugh about it. I wanna say that everybody was safe. Material things can be replaced.”

The deputy has started the cleanup but says his family needs additional funds to help cover the cost.

If you would like to help, click here.