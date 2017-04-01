× Watch: Drone 3 flies over tornado damage in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The morning after a confirmed tornado ripped through parts of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Drone 3 flew overhead to asses the damage.

In Virginia Beach, Drone 3 flew over the hard-hit Rock Creek neighborhood in the Salem and Landstown areas. Blue tarps dot the landscape there, covering parts of homes where shingles, siding and entire sections of homes are missing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Chesapeake, Drone 3 flew over the Real Life Christian Church on Centerville Turnpike. The church suffered major damage when the National Weather Service says an EF2 strength tornado with winds of 120 miles per hour hit the structure.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video