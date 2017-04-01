× National Weather Service of Wakefield confirms tornado in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- A spokesperson for the National Weather Service of Wakefield has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Virginia Beach Friday evening.

Surveyors are still assessing parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to get a clear understanding if there was just one tornado or two.

The spokesperson also said the highest speed calculated from the tornado is 120 mph, with an average speed of 95 mph.

The National Weather Service plans to have more details about this tornado Saturday night.

Stay with WTKR.com for more updates.