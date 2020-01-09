City of Portsmouth, sheriff in court over future of Portsmouth City Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The City of Portsmouth and Sheriff Michael Moore will be in court Thursday over the future of the Portsmouth City Jail.

A legal battle between the city and the sheriff began back in July when building inspectors put condemned signs on the Portsmouth City Jail and several other civic center buildings stating they were unsafe and should be vacated immediately.

Moore sued the city, and the signs were removed for 60 days.

The City of Portsmouth sued the sheriff in December to try to force him to send inmates to Hampton Roads Regional Jail instead of the Portsmouth City Jail.

According to Assistant City Attorney Robert Merhinge, the city is currently under a 20-year contract with the HRRJ, but as of December the jail has only 43 inmates that the sheriff has sent over. This means that the city is spending more than $16,000 a day -- nearly $6 million a year -- for empty beds.

Moore pushed back, saying he had concerns over safety at the HRRJ. A 2018 report from the Department of Justice found unconstitutional conditions at the jail following the deaths of several inmates.