DOJ alleges unconstitutional conditions at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, discrimination against mental health prisoners

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – After a two-year investigation into conditions at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia concluded that there is reason to believe that conditions there violate the Constitution.

According to the DOJ, the conditions specifically violate rights of prisoners protected by the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments. It said that there is reasonable cause to believe that the jail fails to provide constitutionally-adequate medical and mental health care to prisoners, and places prisoners with serious mental illnesses in restrictive housing for prolonged periods of time under conditions that violate the Constitution.

The Department also concluded that the Jail’s restrictive housing practices discriminate against prisoners with mental health disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

On August 19, 2015, 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell’s body was found inside the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. The lawsuit says he withered away in jail and died from wasting syndrome.

A judge’s order that would have sent Mitchell to a state mental health facility had been sitting in a file drawer for weeks before his death.

A Portsmouth judge ordered Mitchell to Eastern State Hospital for mental health treatment two times. A state investigation revealed the second order on July 31, 2015 made it to the hospital admission coordinator, but she never placed Mitchell on the waiting list.

Mitchell was arrested in April 2015 for stealing $5 in food from a Portsmouth convenience store.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who initially requested the investigation on September 2, 2016, released a statement on the DOJ’s findings: