Portsmouth Sheriff takes legal action to stop condemnation of jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Sheriff Michael Moore filed an injunction on Thursday morning in an effort to stop the condemnation of Portsmouth’s Civic Center complex, which includes the jail.

A court hearing has been set for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

City officials put condemned stickers on the building on Wednesday and say it is “unsafe for human habitation.”

Sheriff Moore disagrees with the condemnation, and is asking a judge to stay or dismiss the condemnation.

In the court filing, the sheriff says he was not notified of the need to evacuate the building immediately.

“The Sheriff asserts that no such danger exists and the city building official has abused his power in issuing a condemnation notice,” the court filing says.

More than 300 pages of exhibits are listed along with the injunction. Moore says they are studies showing the building does not need to be condemned.

Currently, the jail has 258 inmates, The city manager suggested they can be moved to Hampton Roads Regional Jail, which is also in the city, but Moore says he has reservations about transferring them there because of concerns raised by the Department of Justice regarding conditions at the jail.

